No Chance For Congress To Come To Power At The Centre - Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

While appealing to women not to believe the guarantee schemes of the Congress party such as cash benefit scheme of Rs 1 lakh women and get cheated, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) State unit president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday stated “There is no chance for the Congress party to return to power at the Centre” and said “There is a feeling to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again in the country.”

In his election campaign at Malavalli taluk in Mandya, Kumaraswamy, in the fray as JDS-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consensus nominee, said to give Rs 1 lakh to all poor women of the country, it would require an estimated Rs 20 lakh crore a year and “From where will they (Congress party) will bring money?”

Referring to the Rs 2,000 cash benefit scheme for female head of a family implemented in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy stated that the ruling Congress party has indulged in ‘pickpocketing’ and explained that Rs 2,000 cash has been directly transferred to the female head of a family by snatching money spent by their hubbies on boozing. Earlier, he said, a liquor quarter bottle was priced about Rs 30 and the registration for properties has also been hiked.

Kumaraswamy said the State Government gave Rs 2,000 cash for a female head of a family but recovered about Rs 4,000 through hike in liquor prices and also in registration of properties.

He said he was against contesting Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha election but had to contest owing to the affection of people of Mandya and if elected from the Mandya seat assured to solve several problems of the region by raising voice in the Parliament and assured to strive hard for the implementation of Mekedatu project proposed by the State Government to construct a balancing reservoir across River Cauvery at Mekedatu in Ramnagar.

“There is no problem for the construction of a reservoir across River Cauvery,” said Kumaraswamy and assured to get clearance for the project from the Central Government in the next 5 years to lay foundation for the project for the works to begin.

“If I fail to get the clearance for the project then I accept the challenge to exit from politics,” stated the former Chief Minister.