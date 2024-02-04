No Budget Allocated to AP

Kakinada: The former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said that the Central government disappointed the Andhra Pradesh people as no budget allocations to Polavaram, Railway Zone and others were made to the state.

He said that special category status has been kept aside and there is a great injustice to the state. He said that the MPs in Andhra Pradesh should raise their voice and try to get its due share to the AP for its development. He told the reporters at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.