No backing from Modi, Purandeswari to TD-JS manifesto: YSRC MLC Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: State working president of the women’s wing of YSRC and MLC Varudu Kalayani has said there is no guarantee/backing from state BJP president D Purandeswari to the manifesto released by the TD-JS alliance in AP.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Kalyani said “six crore people were surprised” after reading the new manifesto launched by the alliance partners.

She said the partners reduced the manifesto items to 177 from 600 in the 2014 election as they thought people would not believe in their promises.

“Neither Narendra Modi nor Purendeswari endorsed the manifesto,’’ Kalyani said.

Questioning the feasibility of the manifesto, she said Chandrababu should tell the people of Andhra Pradesh where would money come from, to implement these promises in the manifesto.

She said Naidu promised to waive `87,600 crore in farm loans but he went back on his word by calling agriculture a wasteful exercise. “He also cheated the women by promising waiver of DWCRA loans and jobs.”

She said while Jagan Mohan Reddy launched several welfare schemes to cater to the interests of all categories of people, Chandrababu Naidu failed to launch a single scheme that could be remembered by the people.