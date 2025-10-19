NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats

NEW DELHI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2024 pledge to create 75,000 new medical seats over five years, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 10,650 new MBBS seats for the 2024-25 academic year. The move is part of a broader strategy to expand access to medical education across the country.

The establishment of 41 new medical colleges has raised the total number of medical institutions in India to 816. NMC Chief Dr Abhijat Sheth said that of the 170 applications received for expansion, 41 from government colleges and 129 from private institutions, 10,650 new MBBS seats were approved.

With this addition, the total number of MBBS seats will reach 1,37,600 for 2024-25, including those in Institutes of National Importance. For postgraduate courses, the NMC received more than 3,500 applications for new and renewed seats.

Dr Sheth said the commission expects about 5,000 additional postgraduate seats this year, taking the total to around 67,000. The combined increase in undergraduate and postgraduate seats will be approximately 15,000.

Although the approval and counselling processes faced some delays, officials have assured that all procedures will be completed within the prescribed timelines. The schedule for accreditation, examinations, and seat-matrix approvals for the next academic year will be published soon, and the application portal for 2025-26 admissions will open in early November.

Dr Sheth noted that this year marks the first time in recent history that all appeals against Medical Assessment and Rating Board decisions were resolved without court intervention.

He added that the NMC is also working to integrate clinical research into the medical curriculum and is planning collaborations with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to strengthen research infrastructure in medical education.

The NMC’s initiative aims to boost the country’s medical education capacity, aligning with the government’s vision to expand healthcare infrastructure and address the rising demand for medical professionals.