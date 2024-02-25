Nizamabad: Probe on Irregularities in Shopping Complex Allotment
Nizamabad: Regional director of municipal administration (RDMA) Shaheed Masood conducted an inquiry on the allotment of rooms in the shopping complex at Bodhan Road.
A few people had complained to the regional director over the alleged allotment of rooms in the shopping complex to ineligible persons. Based on the report by the higher official, Nizamabad municipal corporation officials will take a decision.
A few people had complained to the regional director over the alleged allotment of rooms in the shopping complex to ineligible persons. Based on the report by the higher official, Nizamabad municipal corporation officials will take a decision.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story