Nizamabad: Probe on Irregularities in Shopping Complex Allotment

Nation
DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 6:16 PM GMT
Regional director of municipal administration (RDMA) Shaheed Masood conducted an inquiry on the allotment of rooms in the shopping complex at Bodhan Road. (Photo:X)
Nizamabad: Regional director of municipal administration (RDMA) Shaheed Masood conducted an inquiry on the allotment of rooms in the shopping complex at Bodhan Road.

A few people had complained to the regional director over the alleged allotment of rooms in the shopping complex to ineligible persons. Based on the report by the higher official, Nizamabad municipal corporation officials will take a decision.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
