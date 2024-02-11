Nizamabad Market Sees Increase in Turmeric Arrivals

Nizamabad: Arrivals of turmeric produce to the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard have increased for the past few days. In view of the hike in prices, farmers have been bringing the crop to the market for sale. Despite shifting the turmeric to Sangli Market Yard in Maharashtra, farmers preferred to sell their crop in Nizamabad which is also one of the biggest market yards in the country.

Daily, around 4,000 quintals of turmeric were reaching the Nizamabad market yard from Armoor, Nirmal and Jagtial areas. Based on the quality, the traders were offering prices ranging from Rs.9,000 to Rs.13,000 per quintal. The model price of turmeric for quintal stands at around Rs.10,000. Both bulb and finger varieties were being sold in dried and hygienic conditions to get the remunerative price.

For the last 10 years, the turmeric farmers have not been getting the remunerative price. On average, they were getting Rs.4,000 to Rs.5,000 per quintal, causing losses as they have been cultivating the crop in traditional methods for decades in the erstwhile Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Pedda Raja Reddy of Kothapet village in Mupkal mandal said that fluctuations in turmeric prices were worrying the farmers. “We were unable to get the MSP. Most of the farmers switched over from turmeric to soybean and other crops due to losses, he said. But, due to the decrease in the cultivation, the prices of turmeric have slightly increased this season, he said.

He said that if turmeric prices continued to increase, farmers might cultivate the crop for the next season too. But, the seed was also available in the area, he rued, demanding the officials concerned ensure remunerative prices for turmeric.

Meanwhile, the acreage of turmeric has decreased to 23,000 acres from 50,000 acres in the Nizamabad district alone. High investment and the decrease in yield had adverse effects on the farmers. The farmers are still in dilemma about whether they should cultivate the turmeric or not for the next season. The Nizamabad market committee officials were taking stock of the trends in the cultivation of turmeric in the district.