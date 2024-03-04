Nizamabad: Around 11,000 women and girls have taken part in a programme on self-defence techniques at the Government Giriraj Degree College Grounds here on Sunday.

Legal Services Authority, in coordination with the district administration and police commissionerate, conducted the programme. Recognising the event, district judge Sunitha Kunchala, on behalf of the India Book of Records. presented an award to the organisers.

The programme has been held as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

Legal Services Authority member secretary S. Govardhan Reddy said self-defence techniques should be learnt by every girl and women during the current times.

Police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shinganevar and Government General Hospital superintendent Prathima Raj were among those who participated in the programme.