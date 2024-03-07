Nizamabad DCCB to Take No-trust on March 21

Nizamabad: The district cooperative department has convened a meeting of the board of directors of the Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) on March 21 to take up a no-confidence motion moved against chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy.The Nizamabad DCCB is headed by former Speaker and BRS leader Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s son. Though the tenure of the present body of the bank ends in March 2025, 16 directors expressed no-confidence in the management.

As Bhaskar Reddy's name is speculated to be a potential BRS candidate from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, the directors initiated the process to remove the incumbent chairman.

DCCB vice-chairman Kunta Ramesh Reddy, who is a close associate of former minister V. Prashanth Reddy, is aspiring for the chairman post. The DCCB directors are sequestered under his watch and will arrive for the meeting on the day of no-trust voting.

Though Ramesh Reddy has not yet resigned from the BRS, senior Congress leaders supported him to get the DCCB chief post.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that Ramesh Reddy had enjoyed power during the Telugu Desam, Congress and BRS regimes.

“There is no meaning to replace Bhaskar Reddy with Ramesh Reddy as both of them belong to the BRS,” he opined. Connivance politics between the bigwigs of Congress and BRS in Nizamabad district destroyed the morale of Congress cadres, he alleged.

Bhaskar Reddy's faction, however, alleged that Congress leaders have exerted pressure on DCCB directors to remove the incumbent chairman from the post.

A few DCCB directors, the Bhaskar Reddy faction argued, voluntarily approached the Congress, while others were reluctant to change their loyalties.