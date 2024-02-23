Nizamabad: Beggar Killed in Road Accident Due to Kick by Dy Tahsildar

Nizamabad: An alms seeker fell under the wheels of a lorry after being kicked Bheemgal deputy tahsildar, Rajasekhar, at Mamidipally in Armoor, police said on Friday. The victim was identified as Shivaram of Mamidipally, who made a living by seeking alms at the traffic signal near Mamidipally.



Police said that on Friday, Shivaram cleaned the window panes of a car in which Bheemgal deputy tahsildar Rajasekhar was travelling. When Shivaram asked for money, Rajasekhar refused.

Shivaram followed the car to some extent of distance. Irked over this, police said, Rajashekar stopped the car, got down and kicked Shivaram. The mendicant fell on the road and was run over by a tipper lorry. Rajashekar escaped from the spot. Shivaram’s associates and relatives sat on a protest demanding action against Rajashekar.



Police initially believed it to be a road accident but after verifying the CCTV camera footage noticed that the deputy tahsildar had kicked Shivaram which had resulted in the fatal accident. Armoor police registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted for post-mortem at Government hospital in Armoor.







