Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Niveditha, sister of late Lasya Nanditha as the candidate for the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment by-poll on Wednesday.



Congress had nominated Narayanan Sri Ganesh as the party’s candidate for the ensuing by-poll. The by-poll was necessisated due to the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita in a road accident on February 23.



