Niveditha is the BRS Candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Bypoll

Nation
DC Correspondent
10 April 2024 11:22 AM GMT
Niveditha is the BRS Candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Bypoll
Nivedita is the BRS Candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Bypoll. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Niveditha, sister of late Lasya Nanditha as the candidate for the upcoming Secunderabad Cantonment by-poll on Wednesday.

Congress had nominated Narayanan Sri Ganesh as the party’s candidate for the ensuing by-poll.

The by-poll was necessisated due to the tragic death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita in a road accident on February 23.


Nivedita BRS KCR Secunderabad Cantonment 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
DC Correspondent

