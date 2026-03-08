Nitish's Son Nishant Joins JD(U) in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar joined the JD(U) on Sunday and said he will work to strengthen the party's organisation. Nishant, an engineering graduate who is in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters here in the presence of top leaders, including Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U)'s national working president Sanjay Jha.

After joining the party, Nishant said, "My father decided to go to Rajya Sabha, it was his personal decision. We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation".

Nishant claimed his father, as the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, did a lot for the state in the last twenty years.

"People of the state will never forget his (Nitish) contribution to the state's development," he said.

Nishant received a rousing reception at the JD(U) office on his arrival.

Party functionaries gathered outside the office and were seen waving party flags and beating drums.

Speculation is rife that Nishant will be made deputy CM in the new government.

A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday.

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.