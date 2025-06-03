Nitish To Retain Bihar CM Position After Assembly Polls: Chirag Paswan

Raipur: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) national president and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday dismissed any threat to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s position if he entered the state politics by contesting in the ensuing Assembly polls in Bihar, saying, “There is no vacancy for CM’s post in Bihar”.

Mr. Paswan asserted that Mr. Kumar would be retained as chief minister if NDA won the ensuing Assembly polls in the state, due by the end of the current year.

“Mr. Kumar will remain the chief minister (if NDA wins the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar). There is no vacancy for CM’s post in Bihar”, Mr. Paswan said.

Mr. Paswan who was here to attend a private function was replying to a question by the media as to if he wanted to be the next chief minister of Bihar.

The LJP chief however dropped a broad hint that he may contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

“I will contest in the ensuing Assembly polls in Bihar, if my party desires so. The party is currently busy assessing what impact my joining the fray in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar will make. I will contest in the Assembly polls in Bihar, if it will benefit the party”, he said.

Mr. Paswan also indicated his keenness to enter Bihar politics, saying that “I don’t visualize I will continue in the Central politics for long. My vision is that Bihar first and Bihari first. It will not be possible to realize this vision if I continue in Central politics. I have learnt this after I became an MP for the third time”, he said.

The Union minister said he has already asked his party to consider his view of shifting him to Bihar from the Centre.

‘If my party wants me to return to Bihar politics, then I will oblige the party’.