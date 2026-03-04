Nitish May Enter RS, Bihar Likely To Get New CM

NEW DELHI: JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to enter the Rajya Sabha, party sources said on Wednesday, signalling a possible change in leadership in the state.

Sources said Nitish Kumar is expected to file his nomination along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The development comes amid earlier speculation that Nitish Kumar had approved the candidature of his son Nishant Kumar for the Upper House polls.

As discussions gathered pace, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Vijay Chaudhary reached the residence of JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha in Patna. Nitish Kumar’s close aide and JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Asked whether Nitish Kumar would step down as chief minister if he moves to the Rajya Sabha, a source in the NDA said the development would take place “in due course of time”.

Union minister and JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur also visited Sanjay Jha’s residence amid the speculation.

However, Union minister Giriraj Singh dismissed reports that Nitish Kumar might resign and move to the Rajya Sabha. “Today is Holi. Such pranks are common on the occasion. Nitish Kumar ji is the chief minister,” he said.