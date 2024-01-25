Nitish likely to quit grand alliance in Bihar, join NDA

Patna: Speculation is rife regarding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential separation from the grand alliance in Bihar, with sources indicating his ongoing discussions with the BJP central leadership about future strategies.

The development follows Kumar's recent swipe at dynastic politics during the birth centenary celebration of socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. His remarks were perceived as veiled criticism directed at his I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies, the Congress and Lalu Yadav’s RJD.Sources suggest that the immediate trigger for this development was the strong response on social media from Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya. However, after the issue gained political traction in the state, the RJD advised Rohini to delete the tweet, stating, "It is not good for younger people to intervene in the matters of elders," according to JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi.A senior BJP leader familiar with the situation stated that "the central leadership will take the final call on the issue." A meeting has been convened in Delhi to discuss the state's situation and other key matters related to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Political experts suggest that the BJP, initially reluctant to accept Nitish Kumar in the NDA, has softened its stance, but the condition for an alliance is Kumar stepping down from the post of Chief Minister.Contrary to the brewing discontent, Tyagi emphasised that the JD(U) is still part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, noting, "JD(U) was still part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, but the trouble is brewing in West Bengal."Simmering discontent within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc became apparent in December when JD(U) demanded early seat-sharing arrangements. Reports indicate the JD(U)'s insistence on contesting 17 seats, particularly holding onto 16 existing seats and vying for Kishanganj, where the party secured the second position in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Bihar holds 40 Lok Sabha seats, and in the 2019 elections, the JD(U) in alliance with the BJP contested 17 seats each. While the BJP won all 17, the JD(U) secured 16 seats, and the NDA partner LJP won all six seats.The evolving situation has injected uncertainty into the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, prompting close scrutiny of Nitish Kumar's next move. Amid these developments, both Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav held separate meetings with senior leaders at their official residences in Patna on Thursday evening. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav clarified, stating, "there is no threat to the grand alliance government in Bihar."