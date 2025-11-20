Nitish Set to Take Oath as Bihar CM for 10th Time

Patna: Nitish Kumar is poised to assume office as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time. His political journey as CM began in March 2000, when he first took charge — a term that, notably, lasted only seven days before he stepped down.

Since then, Nitish Kumar has helmed the state through multiple political realignments, coalition shifts, and landmark elections. According to data from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, his previous terms and their durations are as follows: | Term | Start | No. of Days | | -------- | ---------- | --------------- | | 1st | March 2000 | 7 | | 2nd | Nov 2005 | 1,827 | | 3rd | Nov 2010 | 1,270 | | 4th | Feb 2015 | 270 | | 5th | Nov 2015 | 614 | | 6th | July 2017 | 1,204 | | 7th | Nov 2020 | 631 | | 8th | Aug 2022 | 536 | | 9th | Jan 2024 | 661 | (Source: vidhansabha.bihar.gov.in) With his 10th swearing-in, Nitish Kumar cements his position as one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers, continuing his decades-long influence over Bihar’s political landscape.