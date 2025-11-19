Nitish Kumar Elected JDU Legislature Party Leader in Bihar

Patna: JDU supremo Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of its legislature party during a meeting of newly elected MLAs in Bihar's capital Patna on Wednesday, state minister Shrawon Kumar said.

The decision was taken ahead of a meeting of NDA constituents, where Kumar is also expected to be chosen as the leader of the alliance in the state.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. Kumar will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday.