BJP Formally Announces Nitin Nabin as National President

20 Jan 2026 12:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ex-BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari were among those who greeted Mr. Nabin at the event.

BJP Formally Announces Nitin Nabin as National President
K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational elections, hands over certificate of election to Nitin Nabin.
The BJP formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president at a ceremony at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on January 20, 2026.

