BJP Formally Announces Nitin Nabin as National President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ex-BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari were among those who greeted Mr. Nabin at the event.
The BJP formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president at a ceremony at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on January 20, 2026.
K Laxman, Returning Officer for BJP organisational elections, hands over certificate of election to Nitin Nabin.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
