Nitin Nabin Holds Meetings in West Bengal to Intensify Poll Ppreparations

Kolkata: BJP national president Nitin Nabin held a series of organisational and strategic meetings here on Tuesday to sharpen the party's preparations for the 2026 assembly elections, sources said.

Sources in the BJP's state unit said that Nabin's two-day visit, beginning Tuesday, was not merely a routine organisational review but part of a broader effort by the party's central leadership to recast the BJP's election campaign strategy in the state.

Insiders described this as a new "Chakravyuh" -- a multi-layered electoral plan focusing on booth management, narrative building and micro-level mobilisation.

The BJP chief chaired several high-level meetings with senior leaders of the state unit during the day to strengthen the party's digital outreach, social media strategy and ground-level organisational network.

He also held discussions with the party's narrative and communication teams to shape the campaign message ahead of the polls.

According to party leaders, Nabin held closed-door consultations with top state leaders and senior organisational office-bearers, signalling that the BJP leadership would leave no stone unturned in its attempt to wrest power in the state.

Political observers said the BJP chief's emphasis appeared to be on strengthening booth-level structures, sharpening micro-planning and foregrounding local issues in the party's campaign.

They said special attention was being given to regions where the party had earlier faced organisational weaknesses.

The visit is seen as part of a broader push by the BJP's central leadership to intensify the electoral activity in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

With the party stepping up organisational consultations and campaign planning, Nabin's Bengal tour is expected to add momentum to the BJP's election preparations and further heat up the political contest in the state.

Elections for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases -- on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.