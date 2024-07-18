Top
Nitin Gadkari worships at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati

18 July 2024 1:57 PM GMT
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple here at around 4 am.(Image credit:X)

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple here at around 4 am.

In a post on 'X', Gadkari said, "Blessed with the darshan (visit) of Sri Venkateswara Swamy ji temple in Tirumala, Tirupati today."

On arrival, the temple officials accorded a grand reception to the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, followed by priests escorting him into the sanctum sanctorum.

"After darshan, Gadkari was offered vedasirvachanam (blessings) by Vedic pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later, the joint executive officer (Veerabrahmam) presented Theertha prasadams (consecrated food), a photo of Srivaru (deity) to the dignitary," said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in a release.

TTD is the official custodian of the temple.

