Nitin Gadkari Slams Caste-Based Politics, Stresses Education

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has strongly reaffirmed his opposition to caste-based politics, emphasising that a person’s greatness is determined by their qualities, not their caste, religion, or gender. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur, Gadkari used former President Dr Abdul Kalam as an example.

📍𝑵𝒂𝒈𝒑𝒖𝒓 | Addressing convocation ceremony of Central India Group of Institutions https://t.co/8Q9SOcEsC4 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 15, 2025

He highlighted Dr Kalam’s accomplishments as a nuclear scientist, which earned him global recognition, saying, “When Dr Abdul Kalam became a nuclear scientist, he achieved so much that his name reached everyone across the world.” Gadkari reiterated that greatness is defined by qualities, not one’s caste, sect, religion, language, or gender.

The veteran leader expressed his commitment to rejecting caste-based politics, stating, “We will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex.” Gadkari shared that while caste leaders often approach him, he remains steadfast in his principles. He quoted his past statement to a gathering of 50,000 people, “Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat,” meaning, “I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste.” Acknowledging that his stance could result in political setbacks, Gadkari made it clear that he would not be swayed by electoral outcomes. “Does anyone die if he loses an election? I will stick to my principles and practice them in my life,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to his beliefs. Gadkari also spoke passionately about the importance of education, asserting, “Education does not just benefit you and your family; it develops society and the nation. Knowledge is power, and imbibing this power is your mission.” He stressed that the future of India lies in the hands of educated individuals who can contribute to the nation’s progress.



