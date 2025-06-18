Gadkari Announces ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Pass

In a significant move to enhance highway travel convenience, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced the introduction of a FASTag-based Annual Pass for private vehicles. Priced at ₹3,000, the pass will come into effect from August 15, 2025.

Targeted at non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, the Annual Pass will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first. The initiative aims to streamline toll payments and ensure smoother, faster travel across National Highways in India.

A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be made available soon on the Rajmarg Yatra App and the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

"This move will particularly benefit travelers affected by toll plazas located within a 60 km stretch, addressing a long-pending issue," Gadkari stated. The policy is expected to reduce wait times, ease congestion, and minimize toll disputes, ultimately enhancing the driving experience for millions across the country.