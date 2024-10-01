NITI Aayog to prepare roadmap on energy transition in October

Hyderabad: NITI Aayog which is working with states to develop a roadmap for green energy transition and a pathway to achieve a net zero carbon emissions target, will be giving its report next month, said BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of the central government's think tank on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Telangana chapter of Women Entrepreneurship Programme (WEP), a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog, he also asserted that 9 per cent aspirational growth is possible backed by the overall sectoral growth.

"Wait for one month. NITI Aayog has got the best group in India working on energy transition, Climate Change, net zero and circularity. We will be coming out with reports in November. We will be actually giving the roadmap for net zero by 2070," he said.

Subrahmanyam further said NITI Aayog is working on green transition to set up a green transition ecosystem for Hard-to-abate industries including categories such as steel, cement, and petrochemicals and circularity can be brought in very easily in Lithium ion batteries, electronic components, vehicles, rubber ( tires), and steel (metals).

He said 2.2 million workforce has been added from pre-Covid till now in the industrial sector while the GVA ( gross value added) per worker has gone up and emoluments per worker has risen by Rs 70,000 a year resulting in a total earning of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.