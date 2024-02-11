Niti Aayog Aims To Transform Vizag, Mumbai Into Economic Powerhouses

Visakhapatnam: Niti Aayog unveiled ambitious plans to transform cities like Vizag and Mumbai into economic powerhouses, aiming to accelerate India's journey towards a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Niti Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subramaniam announced the initiative, emphasising the crucial role of cities in economic development. Comprehensive economic plans for the targeted cities will aim to elevate them to "developed economy" status. Collaboration with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde aims to propel the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to a $300 billion GDP.

Over 10 lakh suggestions from young Indians are being analyzed to inform policy decisions. This initiative highlights the increasing focus on urban development as a catalyst for national growth. Transforming key cities holds the potential to attract investments, generate jobs, and improve living standards. By harnessing the power of youth and innovation, Niti Aayog aims to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic progress.