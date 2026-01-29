NIT Rourkela, ORMAS Partner To Set Up Mahua Processing Plant To Boost Tribal Livelihoods In Odisha

Rourkela: In a significant step towards strengthening tribal livelihoods and promoting value addition of forest-based produce, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS), Sundargarh, for the establishment of a Mahua processing plant in the district.

The initiative, aligned with the “Liquor to Lifestyle” programme, aims to shift the utilisation of Mahua from traditional liquor-based consumption to diversified non-liquor value-added products, thereby enhancing income opportunities for tribal and rural communities.

Mahua (Madhuca longifolia), native to central and eastern India, plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of tribal households across Odisha. The collection and processing of Mahua flowers and seeds generate seasonal employment and income for thousands of families, supporting self-help groups and small enterprises. Beyond its traditional use, Mahua has growing potential in food, beverage, cosmetic, and wellness segments. Strengthening processing infrastructure and technology-driven value addition is expected to improve income realisation, reduce post-harvest losses, and integrate rural producers into formal value chains, contributing to inclusive economic growth and sustainable livelihood generation in the state.

The MoA was formally signed by Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, Collector and District Magistrate, Sundargarh. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Fabi Rasheed, Animesh Pradhan, and Suranjan Sahoo, Chief Development Officer, Sundargarh. NIT Rourkela was represented by Prof. Swadesh K. Pratihar, Dean (SRICCE), and Prof. Rohan Dhiman, Registrar.

A key component of the initiative is capacity building through demonstrations and hands-on training for producer groups, self-help groups, and producer companies. The project also includes support for branding, packaging, and market preparedness to enable Mahua-based products to access organised and competitive markets.

Technical implementation of the project will be led by the department of food process engineering at NIT Rourkela. The project team comprises Prof. Sabyasachi Mishra, head of the department, Prof. Rama Chandra Pradhan, and Prof. Madhuresh Dwivedi, who will provide sustained technical guidance and operational support.

Under the agreement, NIT Rourkela will offer end-to-end technical assistance for the design, installation, and commissioning of machinery and equipment for Mahua-based non-liquor products. The institute will also develop standard operating procedures (SOPs), provide quality control and food safety compliance guidance, and support technology upgradation tailored for community-based production units.

ORMAS will serve as the nodal agency for overall project coordination, including fund disbursal, stakeholder engagement, training programmes, and monitoring, with active support from the district administration.