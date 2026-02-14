NIT Rourkela, Odisha Mining Corp Sign MoU To Modernise Mining Skills, Research

Bhubaneswar: In a push to modernise India’s mineral sector through technology and workforce development, National Institute of Technology Rourkela has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Odisha Mining Corporation to drive advanced training, joint research and digital innovation in mining operations.

The partnership focuses on structured capacity building, technical upskilling and managerial development of OMC professionals, alongside collaborative work in research, digitisation and operational optimisation. Officials described the agreement as a long-term knowledge alliance aimed at preparing a future-ready workforce for a rapidly evolving, technology-driven mining industry.

Coinciding with the MoU signing on Thursday, the two institutions conducted a three-day Continuous Professional Development programme from February 12–14 on Mineral Resource Management: Technical, Regulatory and Strategic Insights. The programme brought together engineers and managers from OMC for intensive training that integrated technical expertise with regulatory compliance and strategic planning.

The course was jointly organised by NIT Rourkela’s departments of earth and atmospheric sciences and mining engineering, with faculty members emphasising sustainable extraction, environmental safeguards and the adoption of emerging digital tools in mining.

Alok Kumar Pal, Director (HR) at OMC, said the state-run miner is transitioning from conventional practices to mechanised and technology-driven operations aligned with sustainability goals. He noted that iron ore, bauxite, chromite and ferrochrome extracted by OMC support core industries across India, making skill enhancement critical to maintaining competitiveness.

“Through this partnership, we aim to build a high-performing workforce while contributing to Odisha’s industrial and economic growth,” Pal said.

NIT Rourkela officials highlighted Odisha’s vast mineral wealth and the need for value-added utilisation. Signing the agreement, Director (HR) Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao said mineral-rich regions must channel resources wisely to ensure balanced regional development and sustainable industrial expansion.

The collaboration will promote knowledge sharing on advanced mining technologies, safe practices, environmental management and efficient resource utilisation, including waste ore recovery. It will also encourage applied research projects and innovation platforms linking academia with industry.

Policy observers say such institutional partnerships are increasingly vital as India seeks to modernise mining, reduce environmental risks and improve productivity through skilled manpower and scientific management. The NIT–OMC alliance is expected to serve as a model for academia–industry cooperation in resource-rich states.



