NIT Rourkela Develops Smart Roadside System To Detect Vehicles At Blind Corners

Rourkela: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) have proposed an intelligent roadside system capable of detecting vehicles at blind corners in real time and warning drivers before a potential collision occurs.

Developed by a team from the department of electronics and communication engineering, the framework leverages Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing technologies to “see” beyond sharp turns where visibility is limited. The system integrates surveillance cameras with compact on-site processors installed near blind intersections. Using computer vision algorithms, it analyses live video streams to identify approaching vehicles and estimate their speed and distance.

Unlike conventional models that rely heavily on cloud servers for processing, the proposed system performs computations on edge devices located close to the cameras. This significantly reduces communication delays and enables instant alerts. When a vehicle enters a predefined danger zone, the system triggers audio and visual warnings for drivers approaching the blind spot.

The research has been published in the International Journal of Computational Vision and Robotics. The paper is co-authored by B.Tech graduate K.L. Sanjeev Tudu, Prof. Santos Kumar Das, Prof. Umesh Chandra Pati, Prof. Poonam Singh, and research graduates Dr. Goutam Kumar Sahoo and Dr. Rashmiranjan Nayak.

A key feature of the framework is a graphical user interface designed for traffic management centres, allowing authorities to monitor high-risk corners and respond swiftly to emerging situations.

Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela, lauded the initiative, noting the growing research contributions of undergraduate students in reputed international journals.

Highlighting its practical viability, Prof. Santos Kumar Das said real-world testing demonstrated that the “IoT-edge paradigm-enabled vision-based driving assistance” system accurately detected vehicles in blind zones, even on devices with limited computational capacity. The cost-effective and scalable solution, he added, holds promise for enhancing road safety in accident-prone areas across India.