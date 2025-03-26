Nirmala Sitharaman: Google Maps, Instagram Help Trace Rs 250 Crore Cash

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that digital tools like Google Maps and Instagram have become crucial in tracking hidden cash and ‘benami’ (proxy) property ownership. Addressing the Lok Sabha, she emphasized the need to grant tax authorities access to digital records to curb tax evasion and financial fraud.

According to Sitharaman, encrypted messages on mobile phones led to the discovery of Rs 250 crore in unaccounted money. She added that WhatsApp communications revealed Rs 200 crore worth of concealed cryptocurrency assets. "Google Maps history helped identify frequently visited cash hideouts, while Instagram accounts provided evidence of ‘benami’ property ownership," she said, as reported by MoneyControl.

The Finance Minister explained that allowing tax officials to access digital communication—such as emails, WhatsApp, and Telegram—ensures virtual assets like cryptocurrencies are not overlooked. This move aims to modernize tax enforcement and prevent criminals from using advanced technology to evade detection.

The Income Tax Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13, seeks to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961. While maintaining core provisions, the Bill modernizes language and removes outdated sections. A key update includes recognizing virtual digital assets—such as cryptocurrencies and digital tokens—as undisclosed income.

The Bill also empowers tax authorities to search virtual spaces, including online trading platforms and email servers. Officials can override access codes to inspect these platforms during investigations. Sitharaman stressed that collecting digital evidence is vital to proving tax evasion in court and accurately assessing the amount of concealed income.

The government’s increased focus on digital surveillance reflects its commitment to tackling financial crime and improving transparency in line with global best practices.