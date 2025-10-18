Nirmal Kumar Minda Takes Over As Assocham President

New Delhi: Nirmal Kumar Minda, executive chairman of Uno Minda Group has taken over as president of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham). Minda with extensive experience in the auto industry replaced Sanjay Nayar, founder and chairman, Sorin Investment Fund who completed his tenure at the chamber. Besides, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director & CEO of Axis Bank is the new senior vice-president of Assocham, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Minda is a dynamic leader and a pioneer in the auto component sector, who has made significant contributions in shaping the auto industry supply chain in the last five decades. He also ensured that innovation is right at the centre of the group, change easily adopted and future thoroughly anticipated. With his customer centricity and people first approach, he has made a distinguished place for himself in the industry.

He also played an instrumental role in self-reliance of the auto component segment by facilitating localisation of various components either through in-house development at Uno Minda R&D centres or through bringing foreign technology into India through foreign technology joint venture partners