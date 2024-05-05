Ninth Sikh guru’s ‘Prakash purab’ celebrated with gaiety

Hyderabad: The 403rd ‘Prakash Purab’ marking the birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur ji, the ninth Sikh guru, was celebrated with gaiety and devotion on Sunday.

Revered for his supreme sacrifice at the altar of dharma, he spread the message of peace and communal harmony across the world.

Prayers were offered at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sitaphalmandi. The event, organised under the aegis of Prabandhak Committee, saw the presence of hundreds of devotees in the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation). They offered prayers to Sri Guru Granth Sahibji.

Committee president S. Pratap Singh Osahan and general secretary S. Jaswinder Singh said that the congregation began at 10.30 am and continued up to 3.30 pm. It was marked by the recitation of Gurubani Keertans and holy hymns by renowned Sikh preachers.

Well-known ragi jathas Bhai Jaspal Singh from Delhi, Bhai Jagdev Singh, head granthi of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, and others recited Gurbani keertans and delivered sermons that stressed on the need to imbibe high values and communal harmony for which Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji had strived.

The event culminated with the traditional free community kitchen.