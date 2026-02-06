NIA Widens Crackdown in J&K as Probe Into “White-Collar” Terror Network Deepens

Officials confirmed that an NIA team arrived at the medical college early in the day and carried out extensive searches linked to the recovery of a rifle from the locker of a doctor during earlier raids. Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, whose locker had yielded the weapon, is among the nine persons arrested in connection with the module, which was found to be involved in the procurement of explosives later seized in Faridabad in the National Capital Region.

Simultaneously, security forces continued search operations in the Koil Karewa area of Pulwama following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. Although the area was thoroughly combed, officials reported no arrests or recoveries, noting that the operation remains active.

Sources said that the NIA team visited GMC Anantnag to collect documents related to the Red Fort blast case and that the investigators spent several hours at the institution, interacting with the administration and securing specific records required to corroborate evidence gathered so far. While officials refrained from sharing further details due to the sensitivity of the case, the visit is believed to be part of a broader effort to verify links, movements, and support networks associated with the November 10 blast near Gate No. 3 of the historic monument.

The NIA has significantly expanded its investigative footprint across J&K and other states since the attack, conducting multiple raids and making a series of arrests. On December 1, the agency searched nearly a dozen locations across Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam, targeting individuals suspected of facilitating or financing the terror module. Among the premises searched were those linked to Moulvi Irfan Ahmad Wagay, an imam from Srinagar’s Nadigam village, who is believed to be the ideological architect of the network. Initially arrested by J&K Police on October 18, Wagay was later taken into NIA custody after the agency assumed control of the Red Fort blast investigation.

Investigators also searched properties associated with Dr. Rather in Pulwama, following his arrest from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as well as the residences of Dr. Muzamil Shakeel Ganai—also known as Muzamil Mushtaq—and Amir Rashid. Several over-ground workers (OGWs) were also under scrutiny. Raids were conducted at multiple suspected hideouts and meeting points in Koil, Chandgam, Malangpora, and Samboora, where the module is believed to have coordinated logistics and communication.

According to local police sources, the searches aimed to recover digital devices, financial documents, and other materials that could help trace funding channels, communication patterns, and logistical support provided to the perpetrators of the Delhi blast. The NIA has so far arrested nine individuals in case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, many of whom are educated professionals—doctors, engineers, and teachers—who allegedly used their positions to mask their involvement in the conspiracy.

Among those arrested are Amir Rashid Ali, detained on November 16 for providing vehicle registration and logistical support; Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, apprehended on November 17 for offering technical expertise including drone modification and five others taken into custody on November 20, including Dr. Ganai, Dr. Rather, Mufti Wagay, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed—also known as “Madam Surgeon”—who is accused of recruiting women into the network. Subsequent arrests included Soyab from Faridabad for harbouring the bomber, and Mohammad Asif, imam of Bilali mosque in Haldwani, along with his associate Nazar Kamal.

Investigators describe the group as a “white-collar terror module” due to the professional backgrounds of its members, who allegedly leveraged their social standing to facilitate radicalisation, recruitment, and operational planning. The powerful IED blast at the Red Fort on November 10 caused widespread panic and damage in one of Delhi’s busiest heritage zones, prompting the NIA to launch a multi-state probe that remains ongoing.

With the investigation expanding across several states, the NIA has urged the public to share any information that may assist in the case, reiterating that bringing the perpetrators to justice remains a top priority. Further arrests and disclosures are expected as the probe continues to unravel the network’s operations and support structures.