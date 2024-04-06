NIA Team Comes Under Attack In West Bengal's East Midnapore, An Officer Injured

National Investigation Agency team which had gone to conduct investigation in Bhupatinagar area in East Midnapore district into 2022 bomb blast at a Trinamool Congress leader's house came under attack by locals.

As per the initial reports coming in, NIA team's vehicle was gheraoed by locals around 5:30 am on Saturday morning. The locals later pelted stones/bricks at the vehicle. Stone/brick pelting resulted in damaging the windscreens of the vehicle and injuring one of the NIA officers according to a senior police official in the know of the incident.

NIA team had earlier arrested two persons allegedly involved in the bomb blast case and were taking them to Kolkata when their vehicle came under attack by locals. NIA officials have lodged a police complained regarding the attack.

A large contingent of central police forces has been dispatched to Bhupatinagar where the NIA officials are present along with the arrested persons, as per the police.

A bomb blast had taken place on 3rd December 2022 in Bhupatinagar taking down a house and killing 3 persons. Last month NIA had issued summons to 8 TMC leaders for questioning regarding the incident with TMC crying foul and claiming it to be a handiwork of BJP to tarnish its image.



