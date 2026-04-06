NIA Takes Over Bhubaneswar Blast Probe, Intensifies Search For Wider Links

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development in the Bhubaneswar’s Sundarpada explosion case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday formally took over the probe, stepping up efforts to uncover possible terror and criminal linkages behind the incident.

The blast, which occurred on January 27 in Azad Nagar under Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar city, had triggered panic in the locality and raised serious concerns over urban security. The explosion reportedly took place at the residence of the prime accused, Shahnawaz Malik alias Mafi, who was allegedly assembling an explosive device on the terrace when it detonated. He and his mother later succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

After registering a fresh case, the NIA has assumed full control of the investigation from the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police and begun a comprehensive probe into multiple aspects of the incident. Officials are examining the accused’s background, possible interstate connections, and any links to organised crime or extremist networks.

A key focus of the investigation is the suspected use of RDX, a high-intensity explosive rarely encountered in routine criminal cases. Agencies are working to trace the source of the material and determine whether it was intended for a larger operation, raising the possibility of a broader conspiracy.

Sources said the NIA has intensified questioning of several individuals associated with the accused. Among those being examined is a close acquaintance of Malik, as investigators attempt to piece together his network and activities in the lead-up to the blast.

With the central agency now at the helm, the probe is expected to widen beyond the state, with a sharper focus on uncovering any hidden modules or supply chains linked to the incident. Further details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.