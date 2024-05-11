NIA Searches 6 Locations in Jammu Province in Pak-backed terror conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday searched six locations across Jammu province in the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region.



Extensive searches were conducted in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province by NIA teams in the case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU, relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc in Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating material including digital devices, documents etc. from premises linked with hybrid terrorists, Overground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and cadres linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits.

These include Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc. NIA had registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022 to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as

The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations in recent months. Today’s searches were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu Province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organisations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers.