NIA Reached Tumakuru Ballari Tracking Blasts Suspect

The Home Minister told reporters that police have information that the accused bomber might have travelled further north-east from Tumakuru and investigating teams are examining every bus that operated along the route at the time coinciding with the travel time of the accused bomber. “Police have got some pictures of the accused in Bengaluru city,” said the Minister.

Detectives of Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru and National Investigation Agency are at work to track down the accused and the twin blasts occurred at the Café on March 1 and the blasts injured 10 persons. Tracking the accused, investigating teams on Wednesday evening reached Tumakuru to verify footage of surveillance cameras and on Thursday they arrived in Ballari city, about 300-km from Bengaluru city, to gather information on the accused, if any.

Meanwhile, video footage of the suspected bomber travelling in a bus belonging to Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been circulated on social networking sites and as per the footage, the suspected bomber boarded a bus and a surveillance camera inside the bus caught his attention before he opted to take a seat in the front row of the bus to evade his images being captured on camera at the bus.

As per the footage from the bus, the suspect in the blasts case boarded the bus at around 11.42 am on March 1 after he allegedly placed the bombs in the Cafe and the footage recorded for about 2 minutes was circulated.

It is said that investigating teams have also recovered a cap suspected to have been used by the suspected bomber to conceal his identity at the time of entry to The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield of Bengaluru and the cap is said to have been recovered from a place in Hoodi of Bengaluru city.