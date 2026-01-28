NIA Probe Begins into Bhubaneswar Blast, Wider Conspiracy Suspected

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun probing the blast that rocked the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, amid suspicions of a wider conspiracy behind the incident.

Officials of the central agency questioned the owner of the house where the explosion occurred and several others on Wednesday, even as the local police continued parallel investigations. The blast took place in the Azad Nagar locality under the Airfield police limits, allegedly while crude bombs were being prepared, leaving four people grievously injured.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said cases have been registered against all those injured in the explosion and legal action would be initiated once they recover.

Preliminary investigations revealed that those allegedly involved in making the explosives have significant criminal antecedents, with at least seven cases registered against them at different police stations in the state capital. This has raised concerns that the explosives were being prepared for use in a criminal act.

“It was ascertained through preliminary investigation, spot verification by a scientific team, visits by senior officers, and an examination of criminal antecedents that the persons preparing the bombs were responsible for the blast and were grievously injured in the incident,” DCP Meena said.

Police have recovered and seized incriminating materials, including explosive residues, from the site. Security personnel have been deployed to guard the injured, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“Since the persons involved have criminal antecedents, we suspect the bombs were being prepared to commit a crime. Legal proceedings will begin after they recover,” the DCP added.

The injured have been identified as Shahnawaz Malik, his mother, a female associate, and aide Amiya Ranjan Mallick. Police said Shahnawaz Malik is a history-sheeter with multiple cases pending against him at Nayapalli, Maitri Vihar, and other police stations in Bhubaneswar, including cases related to attempt to murder and explosives.

Investigations are continuing from multiple angles to ascertain the motive behind the blast and to determine whether any larger network or conspiracy was involved, officials said.