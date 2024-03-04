NIA Inspects Blasts Site at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday inspected twin blasts site at The Rameshwaram Café in Whitefield of Bengaluru city to gather clues on the explosion caused at the Café which led to injuries to 10 persons. No arrests have been made by the police so far.

The State Government had handed over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru while a case has been registered at HAL police station under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Explosives Substances Act.It has been established by the police going through surveillance cameras that a masked youth aged about 35 years had alighted from a bus with a bag to enter The Rameshwaram Café. He left the Café at around 11.30 am on Friday before leaving behind him a bag at the Café with a low-intensity bomb hidden in it.The identity of the youth is yet to be established by the police while his facial recognition has been established and before the youth left the Café had attached a timer to the bomb to explode at the set time. The bomb between 12.50 pm and 1 pm exploded twice at the Cafe in a span of 10 seconds leaving behind 10 injured who were shifted to hospitals in Bengaluru city to undergo treatment.Earlier in the day, Minister for Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru that NIA detectives have arrived in Bengaluru to join the investigation of twin blasts that occurred at the Rameshwaram Café. National Security Guards have also started their investigation.“NIA will also investigate the blasts and CCB will also do its job. The main purpose is to detect the case to bring out involvement of persons, backed any organization, motive behind the blasts among others,” said Parameshwar.A source at The Rameshwaram Café told Deccan Chronicle that resumption of services at the Café has come to a halt at the The Rameshwaram Café after twin blasts on Friday and the management has put on hold the resumption of services since authorities concerned permit them to resume services at the Cafe. The police had cordoned off the blast place.After the blasts, the Café management was determined to resume services at the Café and its proprietor Raghavendra Rao had told media persons that he was all set to resume services at the Café on Friday (March 8) onwards and not deterred by the bomb blasts at his Café.