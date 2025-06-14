NIA Holds Raids in HuT Probe

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out raids at five locations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as part of its probe into a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) plot to radicalise Muslim youth and recruit them for violent activities aimed at toppling India’s elected government. NIA teams searched three premises in Bhopal and two in Jhalawar, seizing several digital devices that will undergo forensic examination, officials said. The action follows an FIR registered by the agency last year after the Centre banned HuT under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a statement, the NIA said HuT operatives were “motivating vulnerable youth to spread violence and establish an Islamic State governed by Shariah law.” The agency added that Saturday’s searches form part of wider efforts to “dismantle terrorist and radical networks attempting to create mayhem across India.” Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist group, was declared a terrorist organisation by New Delhi in 2024 along with all its affiliates and fronts. The NIA said its investigation into the conspiracy is continuing.



