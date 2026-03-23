NIA Conducts Raids Across J&K In Ongoing Red Fort Blast Probe

SRINAGAR: As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the devastating bomb blast that struck Delhi’s Red Fort area on November 10 last year, its sleuths on Monday carried out a fresh round of extensive searches across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, NIA teams conducted coordinated raids at nine locations spread across Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal, and Handwara as part of its ongoing investigation into case RC‑21/2025/NIA/DLI. Investigators seized several digital devices believed to contain crucial evidence, all of which have been sent for detailed forensic examination.

The Red Fort blast was one of the most shocking terror attacks in recent years, killing 15 people and injuring many others in a crowded public space near one of the country’s most iconic landmarks. The explosion caused widespread panic, triggered a massive security overhaul in the national capital, and prompted a countrywide counter‑terror response.

In the months following the attack, the NIA uncovered a complex conspiracy involving multiple operatives working in coordination across states. So far, eleven individuals have been arrested for their alleged roles in planning, facilitating, or executing the attack. The investigation also revealed that the prime accused, Dr. Umer Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district. was killed in the explosion itself. Evidence gathered by the agency indicates that Umer was the chief architect of the plot, orchestrating the operation with the help of his associates who are now in custody.

The blast had far‑reaching consequences beyond the immediate tragedy. Security agencies strengthened surveillance around key national monuments, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms were tightened across central and state agencies. The attack also reignited discussions on cross‑border terror networks and the evolving tactics of extremist groups.

The NIA has emphasised that its investigation is far from over. The agency continues to pursue leads to uncover the larger conspiracy, identify additional collaborators, and determine whether external handlers or sleeper cells played a role. Its statement underscores a clear objective- to expose every individual involved in the plot to spread fear, destabilise the country, and undermine national security.

The powerful improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate No. 3 of the Red Fort on the evening of November 10, had caused widespread damage in a crowded historic area. Forensic evidence confirmed Dr. Umar as the suicide bomber. The probe has uncovered a sophisticated “white-collar terror module” comprising educated professionals—primarily doctors, a pharmacologist, and others—who allegedly used their positions as cover for radicalisation, recruitment, planning, and logistical support. The module is allegedly linked to Pakistan-based groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

So far, those arrested in the case include Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Pampore area of Pulwama who allegedly provided vehicle registration and logistical support, Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, arrested on November 17 from Qazigund, Anantnag and accused of offering technical expertise, including drone modifications.

On November 20, the NIA took into custody four accused after their initial arrest by the J&K Police. They are Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, a doctor at Al-Falah University, Faridabad accused of planning and facilitation, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather for his planning roles, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, from Shopian, for ideological radicalisation and recruitment, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed alias ‘Madam Surgeon,’ pharmacologist and a resident of Lucknow on charges of recruiting women into the module.

Dr. Bilal Naseer Malla was later arrested from Baramulla on the charges of harbouring Dr. Umar and destroying evidence and Yasir Ahmad Dar, also from Shopian and allegedly an active conspirator with direct ties to the bomber.

The NIA also detained Soyab on November 25 from Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, for harbouring the bomber and providing logistical help and, on November 28, Mohammad Asif, the imam of Bilali mosque in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, Uttarakhand, for ideological and logistical links, along with his associate Nazar Kamal, an electrician who allegedly provided technical and logistical support.