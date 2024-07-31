NIA Chargesheets Arms and Explosives Trafficker Linked With Myanmar Insurgents

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charge-sheeted an accused in a pan-India illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case linked with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.



The charge-sheet against Lalngaihawma was filed before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi, under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, and UA(P) Act. He has been charged with active involvement in the network operating in the North-East region, along with others parts of the country.

The NIA had registered the case RC-31/2023/NIA/DLI on December 26, 2023 against Lalngaihawma and others on the basis of inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in the illegal trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives etc. in the north-eastern region of the country.

Investigations by the agency so far have revealed that Lalngaihawma had established strong linkages with Myanmar based insurgent groups. With their help, he used to receive arms, ammunition and explosives for supply to various insurgent and criminal groups. ⁠Lalngaihawma had also received huge funds through various channels, including his Myanmar based associates.

The NIA further found that the accused had established a nexus with licensed arms dealers. He used the nexus to pilferage non prohibited bore weapons and ammunition, besides trafficking prohibited bore weapons.