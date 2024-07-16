NIA Chargesheets 5th Accused in CPI (Maoist) Magadh Zone Revival Case in Bihar

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted the fifth accused in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone revival case.

The accused, Anil Yadav alias Chhota Sandeep alias Mantu, a resident of Aurangabad district of Bihar, has been named in the supplementary chargesheet filed before NIA Special Court, Patna. He has been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted four other accused in the case, registered on September 26, 2023 in connection with the attempts of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit to revive Naxalism in Bihar’s Magadh zone.

The investigations had revealed that Chhota Sandeep, an active member of CPI (Maoist), was actively involved in propagating the banned organisation’s violent ideology with the aim of motivating people to join it.

He was also involved in raising funds through collection of levy from local brick kiln owners and local contractors, in collaboration with other chargesheeted accused Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav, Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav alias Ankush.

Investigations have also revealed past criminal records of Chhota Sandeep, with four cases registered against him in various police stations in the districts of Aurangabad and Gaya.

The accused had conducted a meeting in Mahi village, Aurangabad, on 8th June 2023, with the purpose of conspiring to collect levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities, as per NIA investigations, which have revealed a major conspiracy to destroy India’s sovereignty and integrity. Further investigations in the case are continuing.