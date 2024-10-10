NIA Chargesheets 5 in Laos Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: In a significant step towards dismantling the international human trafficking syndicate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted five accused in the Lao PDR cyber fraud and human trafficking racket, run by a Delhi-based consultancy firm.



The accused have been identified as Manjoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal alias Afroz, along with the key conspirator, Kamran Haider alias. The NIA investigations have revealed that all five were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR where they were forced to commit cyber scams targeting European and American citizens.

They operated through the consultancy firm, Ali international Services, which functioned as a front for human trafficking.

It was Zaidi who had facilitated the entire operation and was also involved in extorting money through crypto currency wallets from victims who tried to escape the clutches of the Chinese scammers, as per NIA investigation.

Pawan Yadav bypassed the other middle agents to supply the trafficked persons in lieu of jobs directly to his folds. He further employed them into Chinese companies involved in creating fake Facebook profiles and chatting with persons from USA and Europe, and convincing them to invest in crypto currency apps as part of the cyber scam.

The NIA investigations in the case, originally registered in New Delhi, have revealed a well-organized network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities. These ranged from operation of unlicensed manpower supply agency, to illegal transfer and transport of potential victims for criminal activities in South Eastern Asian countries.

The chargesheeted accused were directly involved in arranging flight tickets and documents, and in facilitating illegal border crossings with the help of contacts in the Golden Triangle Region. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.