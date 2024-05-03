NIA Chargesheets 4, Including 2 Absconders, in Thalapuzha CPI (Maoist) Firing Case

Kerala: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge-sheeted four cadres of CPI (Maoist) in a case relating to firing at the commandos of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Thalapuzha area of Wayanad district in Kerala.



The incident had occurred on November 7, 2023, when the SOG team of Kerala police was on a combing operation in Perya, Wayanad, to track and nab armed cadres of the banned Naxal outfit, the CPI (Maoist). The team came under attack as it zoomed in on the cadres present in a house.

In the ensuing operation, two CPI (Maoist) members, identified as Thiruvenkidam alias Chandru alias Chandu and Shreemathi alias Unnimaya alias Unni, were apprehended. Three others, including Latha alias Meera and Sundari alias Jenny, however, fled the scene of the encounter.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from Kerala police on February 10, 2024, today filed its charge-sheet against Thiruvenkidam, Shreemathi, Latha and Sundari in the case RC-01/2024/NIA/KOC under relevant Sections of IPC, UA(P) A and Arms Act.

The agency is carrying on with its investigation and has launched a manhunt for the absconding accused Sundari alias Jenny, who is carrying a reward of Rs. 10 lakhs, and Latha alias Meera, along with another accused person.