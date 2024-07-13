NIA Chargesheets 4 in Chhattisgarh CPI (Maoist) Encounter and Arms Seizure Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four Maoists in the Chhattisgarh case in which armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were arrested following an encounter with security forces, and several weapons, including BGL and BGL shells, were seized.



The accused identified as Aaytu Ram Nuruti, Manoj Kumar Hichami, Suresh Nuruti and Budhuram Padda, have been chargesheeted under relevant provisions of IPC, Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

The NIA, which filed the chargesheet yesterday against the four before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, found that all these accused were members of the proscribed terrorist organization - CPI (Maoist). They had been involved in attacking a search team of police and other security personnel in the Chhote Bethiya police station of Kanker on January 16 this year, as per the NIA findings.

Investigations in the case were taken over in February 2024, by NIA, and the anti-terror agency found that the accused had been actively involved in the conspiracy to attack security forces as part of their outfit’s anti-India agenda.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case RC – 02/2024/NIA/RPR, as part of its larger crackdown on cadres of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) with the aim to foil their attempts to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation.