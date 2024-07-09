NIA chargesheets 25th accused in Salaya heroin smuggling case from Pak via Gujarat

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the Salaya drug seizure case, pertaining to smuggling and distribution of 500 kg of heroin from Pakistan into India via Gujarat.

One person, identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma from Batala in Punjab, has been charged in the chargesheet submitted today before the NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad. He is the 25th accused to be chargesheeted in the case, under various sections of IPC, NDPS Act and UA(P) Act.

The NIA had taken over the case from ATS, Gujarat, in 2020 on the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs in view of the international linkages and security ramifications of the matter. Investigations by NIA have revealed that 500 kg of heroin was smuggled in from Pakistan via the sea route to Punjab via Delhi and further distribution to many places in the country. The probe so far has established the involvement of syndicate members in other countries, such as Italy, Australia, Thailand, UAE, Iran and Afghanistan, in the criminal conspiracy. The agency found during investigation that Manoj Kumar Sharma, in association with various arrested and wanted accused, including Italy-based Simranjeet Singh Sandhu, Pakistan-based Hajisaab alias Bhaijaan and Nabi Baksh, and Australia-based Tanvir Singh Bedi played a pivotal role in the whole racket. He was involved in smuggling, transporting, purifying and distributing drugs/heroin in Punjab and other states of India. The proceeds of the drug sales were used to fund terrorists and terror organisations in Kashmir. The investigations further revealed that Manoj was also involved in further laundering of the proceeds through Hawala to Pakistan, Thailand, Italy and Australia. He was also found to have purchased several properties from the money generated by selling drugs or heroin. The NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case, and with its efforts to dismantle the international drug mafia as part of its fight against narco-terrorism and the terror networks operating in India.



