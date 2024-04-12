NIA Arrests Two Accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused from West Bengal in the blast case of a popular eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru -- The Rameshwaram Cafe, as per sources. The incident had occured on March 1.



The absconders in the Rameswaram Cafe blast case, Adbul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced out to their hideout near Kolkata and were apprehended by the NIA team.





Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the accused who placed the IED at the Café and Abdul Matheen Taha is the mastermind behind the planning, execution of blast and subsequent evasion from the clutches of law.



Last week, the proboing agency identified one Mussavir Hussain Shazib as the key accused who carried out the blast and Abdul Matheen Taahaa as the co-conspirator.







Both who carried out at the blast and co-conspirator are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.