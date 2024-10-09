NIA Arrests Key Accused in TN Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case

New Delhi: Another key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Chennai.



Faizul Rahman, a Nakib, the State Amir of Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is the seventh accused to be arrested in the case RC-02/2024/NIA/CHE, related to a conspiracy by one Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit.

Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested accused for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging violent Jihad.

He and the other accused were using various social media handles to spread their propaganda, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise, voting, terming it ‘un-Islamic/haram’ as per the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, NIA investigations have revealed.

All the arrested accused had been spreading the violent ideology of HuT, at the behest of organisation’s central media office, to their followers through secret encrypted communication platforms. The accused had held several secret meetings to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir with several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu. The NIA, which took over the case from the Chennai City police in July 2024, is continuing with its investigations.