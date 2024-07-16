NIA Arrests 4 Key Accused In Transnational Human Trafficking and Cyber Fraud Case

New Delhi: Continuing with its massive crackdown in a human trafficking and cyber frauds case relating to Laos and other South East Asian countries, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested four key accused from Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Manjoor Alam alias Guddu of Delhi, Sahil and Ashish alias Akhil of Bahadurgarh (Haryana), and Pawan Yadav alias Afroze alias Afzal of Siwan (Bihar).

They were part of the organised trafficking syndicate involved in luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the pretext of offering them lucrative jobs, NIA’s investigations in the case RC-09/2024/NIA/DLI have revealed.

The trafficked youth were forced to work in fake call centres at Laos, Golden Triangle SEZ, among other places in the South East Asian region, as part of the massive network being operated by foreign nationals through operatives based in various parts of India, Laos, and other countries.

Through these call centres, the youth were coerced into carrying out illegal online activities, such as investment scams, relationship scams, Crypto Currency scams etc. The NIA, which had taken over the case from Delhi Police on June 19, 2024, is continuing with its investigations with the aim of dismantling all such human trafficking syndicates.

Earlier in May this year, the agency had conducted extensive searches in 15 locations across six states and two union territories, in collaboration with the respective state and UT police. The searches had led to the registration of eight new FIRs in human trafficking and cyber fraud cases. Subsequently, in June, the NIA had chargesheeted five accused, including foreign nationals, in a similar case in Mumbai.