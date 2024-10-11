NIA Arrests 2 More in Chhattisgarh CPI (Maoist) Arms Supply Case

New Delhi: In another breakthrough in the Chhattisgarh case relating to supply of arms and ammunition to cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two more key accused with linkages to the conspiracy.



With the arrest of Sudhir Tripathi and Suraj Nishad, both hailing from district Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of arrests in the case RC-01/2023/NIA/RPR have gone up to six. Four accused were arrested earlier in January 2023, when the arms and ammunition were also seized by the local police, which had originally registered the case under various sections of Arms Act, UA(P)A and IPC.

The NIA, which took over the investigation in the case in January this year, found both Sudhir and Suraj to be actively involved in the supply of arms and ammunition from UP to the CPI (Maoist) in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

They were in regular touch with one another and had co-conspired to provide logistical support to the banned terrorist outfit, as per NIA investigations, which are continuing.