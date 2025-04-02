NHAI Exceeds Highway Target, Hits Record Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Capex

State-owned NHAI has constructed 5,614 km of National Highways against the target of 5,150 km during the financial year 2024-25, an official statement said on Wednesday.In addition, the statement said capital expenditure by NHAI in financial year 2024-25 for the development of National Highway Infrastructure reached an all-time high of over Rs 2,50,000 crore (provisional), as against a target expenditure of Rs 2,40,000 crore.

This highest-ever capital expenditure in a financial year by NHAI includes both government budgetary support and NHAI's own resources, it added. According to the statement, the overall capital expenditure increased by around 21 per cent, as compared to Rs 2,07,000 crore in financial year 2023-24, and by around 45 per cent as compared to Rs 1,73,000 crore in FY 2022-23.

During FY24-25, NHAI leveraged three modes for monetization, that included Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), InvIT and Toll Securitization. "During the financial year, NHAI monetized assets for a total of Rs 28,724 crore," the statement said, adding this includes NHAI's highest-ever single-round InvIT receipt worth Rs 17,738 crore.