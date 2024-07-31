NGT Seeks Report From Odisha Govt On Illegal Mining At Dankari Hills

The NGT has asked the Odisha government to furnish a report on the matter within four weeks.

The directive has been issued on the basis of a petition filed by a social organization. The social organization moved NGT over alleged rampant stone quarrying in Dankari hills and unscientific stone quarries in the entire Jajpur district.

In its petition, the organization alleged that an accident occurred when a stone quarry collapsed due to which five people got trapped under the debris at the stone quarry resulting in the death of three people in the month of May. It is stated that the laborers were engaged in the quarrying of black stone.

The quarry operation is taking place in the catchment area of Ranibandha Minor Irrigation Project (MIP) which is just 200 meters away from the nearest quarry.

Apart from this, the irrigation project is badly affected due to blasting activities and also getting stocked in the upper elevation of the quarry and does not reach the dam. It is alleged that one mega stone crusher is also in close proximity to the said minor irrigation project.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been alleging for years that illegal mining in Dankari hills happened during the previous BJD government. Local BJD leaders always encouraged illegal mining as the unscrupulous mines mafias paid them huge bribes, the BJP leaders charged.